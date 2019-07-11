Simona Halep Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach First Wimbledon Final
Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep is the first woman from Romania to reach the final at All England Club.
Simona Halep will face either Serena Williams or Barbora Strycova in the Wimbledon final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when she defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Centre Court. The 27-year-old seventh seed, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.
The seventh-seeded Romanian won the French Open last year, and has reached the final at Roland Garros on two other occasions. She also reached the Australian Open final in 2018, but her previous best at the All England Club had been a spot in the semifinals in 2014.
Halep has reached her first Wimbledon final. She broke Svitolina three times in the first set, and then again to take a 4-3 lead in the second. She won the match with another break in the final game.
First Romanian woman to reach the #Wimbledon final…🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/KTBHms6x8B— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2019
She will face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or unseeded Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic for the title.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point