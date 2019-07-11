Simona Halep Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach First Wimbledon Final

London: Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when she defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Centre Court. The 27-year-old seventh seed, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.

The seventh-seeded Romanian won the French Open last year, and has reached the final at Roland Garros on two other occasions. She also reached the Australian Open final in 2018, but her previous best at the All England Club had been a spot in the semifinals in 2014.

Halep has reached her first Wimbledon final. She broke Svitolina three times in the first set, and then again to take a 4-3 lead in the second. She won the match with another break in the final game.

She will face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or unseeded Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic for the title.