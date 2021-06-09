sports

Simona Halep to Make Injury Return at Bad Homburg Ahead of Wimbledon
1-MIN READ

Simona Halep to Make Injury Return at Bad Homburg Ahead of Wimbledon

Bad Homburg Open's maiden edition takes place in central Germany between June 20-26.

Recovering from a calf injury Wimbledon champion Simona Halep said on Tuesday she will return to action at this month’s Bad Homburg open. Romanian Halep, 29, won in London in 2019 and was ruled out of the ongoing French Open due to calf tear. The world number three sustained the injury in her second-round match at the Rome Open on May 12. “I’m super excited to announce that I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg and I’m looking forward actually to seeing the fans in the stands," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

“See you very soon," she added.

The maiden edition of the grass court tournament in central German takes place between June 20-26.

first published:June 09, 2021, 02:09 IST