Simona Halep Withdraws From Moscow Event Due to Herniated Disc
World number one Simona Halep has pulled out of the Kremlin Cup as she has not fully recovered from a herniated disc, she said on Twitter on Tuesday, casting further doubt on her participation in next week's WTA Finals.
Simona Halep (Image: Roland Garros/Twitter)
Halep sustained the injury last month while training for the Wuhan Open, where she lost in the second round. She then retired midway through her opener in Shanghai.
"I really wanted to play here in Moscow, but unfortunately my back is still causing me pain and I don't want to take any unnecessary risks," Halep, who will still end the year as women's world number one, tweeted on Tuesday.
"While it's disappointing to withdraw, I know it's important to put my health first," the 27-year-old added.
Halep had said on Monday that she would be "very doubtful" for this month's season-ending WTA Finals if her injury prevents her from playing in Moscow.
The French Open champion, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title this year, was the first player to qualify for the October 21-28 event in Singapore.
