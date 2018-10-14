English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Simone Biles Calls Out New USA Gymnastics President Over Nike Tweet
Olympic champion Simone Biles appeared less than impressed on Saturday with the appointment of former US congresswoman Mary Bono as the latest interim president of embattled USA Gymnastics.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Olympic champion Simone Biles appeared less than impressed on Saturday with the appointment of former US congresswoman Mary Bono as the latest interim president of embattled USA Gymnastics.
Biles took to Twitter to take issue with a tweet Bono posted last month that was critical of apparel maker Nike after the company's ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Bono posted a photo of herself blacking out a Nike logo on a golf shoe.
"Playing in a charity golf tournament raising money for our nation's Special Forces operators and their families. Unfortunately had these shoes in my bag. Luckily I had a marker in my bag too...." wrote Bono, who also re-tweeted a response that said "#BoycottNike."
In response, the Nike-sponsored Biles tweeted on Saturday: "*mouth drop* ... don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president, or any sponsors or anything."
Critics of Nike were angered in September by the company's decision to embrace Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who triggered a political firestorm after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice.
The tension is another setback for a USA Gymnastics federation desperately seeking stability in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
More than 200 women, including Biles and other Olympians, have come forward over the past two years saying they were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of treatment.
USA Gymnastics announced Bono's appointment on Friday, saying she would serve as interim president and chief executive until a permanent replacement for Kerry Perry is found.
Perry resigned last month under pressure from the US Olympic Committee after nine months in the job.
Her departure came after the appointment and resignation of elite coach Mary Lee Tracy -- who had made comments supportive of Nassar in 2016 when allegations of abuse against him had begun to emerge.
Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion and winner of four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, will lead the US team for the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha October 25-November 3.
The team was named on Friday at the conclusion of a selection camp in Florida.
Biles took to Twitter to take issue with a tweet Bono posted last month that was critical of apparel maker Nike after the company's ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Bono posted a photo of herself blacking out a Nike logo on a golf shoe.
"Playing in a charity golf tournament raising money for our nation's Special Forces operators and their families. Unfortunately had these shoes in my bag. Luckily I had a marker in my bag too...." wrote Bono, who also re-tweeted a response that said "#BoycottNike."
In response, the Nike-sponsored Biles tweeted on Saturday: "*mouth drop* ... don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president, or any sponsors or anything."
Critics of Nike were angered in September by the company's decision to embrace Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who triggered a political firestorm after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice.
The tension is another setback for a USA Gymnastics federation desperately seeking stability in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
More than 200 women, including Biles and other Olympians, have come forward over the past two years saying they were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of treatment.
USA Gymnastics announced Bono's appointment on Friday, saying she would serve as interim president and chief executive until a permanent replacement for Kerry Perry is found.
Perry resigned last month under pressure from the US Olympic Committee after nine months in the job.
Her departure came after the appointment and resignation of elite coach Mary Lee Tracy -- who had made comments supportive of Nassar in 2016 when allegations of abuse against him had begun to emerge.
Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion and winner of four golds at the 2016 Rio Games, will lead the US team for the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha October 25-November 3.
The team was named on Friday at the conclusion of a selection camp in Florida.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Shares Her #MeToo Moment: Memories of the Torment Still Haunt Me
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...