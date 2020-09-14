Simone Johnson, Daughter of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, to Undergo Knee Surgery

Simone Johnson, daughter of Hollywood actor and former WWE champion Dwayne Johnson, will undergo a knee surgery on Monday. She made the announcement on Twitter yesterday. She had recently joined WWE and had started training to become a pro at a facility in Orlando. This is not the first knee surgery she is going to have as she had them on two previous occasions. This latest development surely comes as a setback in her young career.

In a Twitter post, she said, “So tomorrow I am having knee surgery for the third time. As not fun as surgery is, I am looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore.”

Reacting to it a user enquired if this was an old injury or just something that has been an issue her whole life. To this Johnson replied, “I have patella instability just because of how my bones are structured.” She added that she has had more than one knee injury because of it.

so tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time. as not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore✌ that said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time — (@SimoneGJohnson) September 13, 2020

She also asked netizens suggestions for movies to watch and games to play. She requested to “send (her) video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time.”

Following the tweet, several users started wishing her well and offered suggestions as asked. One user wrote, “Good luck! You’ll be fine. Video game wise, it depends on what genre you like. But one I’m really into right now is Detroit Become Human (if you have a PS4). Movie wise – maybe Malevolent? I know that’s on Netflix, it’s a Florence Pugh movie and is very good!”

Another user suggested a host of games including “WWE2k20, Call of duty Modern Warfare, GTA5, Sims4, Fortnite, Minecraft, Spider-Man, God of war, Fallout4, Fallout76 and Black ops 4.” Fellow professional wrestler, Indi Hartwell, suggested something more creative and useful. “Learn how to play guitar,” she tweeted.

On Simone joining WWE, her father Dwayne had said he was very excited and proud of her. He said she was the youngest person to sign the WWE contract in the company’s history. Hopefully, Simone will beat this ailment soon and fulfil all she aspires for.