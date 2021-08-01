PV Sindhu May Share Ice Cream with PM Modi After Tokyo 2020 Bronze, Says Father PV Ramana

In a proud moment for India, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics in Japan on Sunday by beating He Bingjiao. Sindhu made history by clinching the Olympics medal in badminton with a 21-13, 21-15 win. Sindhu, a 26-year-old athlete from India, has rewritten history at the Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sindhu on her victory and said he was proud of her victory in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Sindhu lost the semi-final to Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21 but she recovered well from that loss to beat the Chinese in the bronze medal match.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K Chandarsekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, lauded the athlete for her big victory in the Olympics. “She made our nation proud and we hope to get more such victories in future," they said.

KCR expressed happiness at the big victory of PV Sindhu. He said, “Sindhu made India and Telugu people proud alike, we hope to see more such medals in future endeavours."

TD Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP leaders, Congress leaders lauded Sindhu for her bronze medal victory.

Sindhu’s father Ramana talked to the media with his wife and expressed that he felt proud at the victory of their daughter. While congratulating her, he said that Prime Minister Modi encouraged Sindhu to win the Olympics.

“Now we hope that Sindhu, on her return to India, may share joyous moments with Modi and share an ice cream as the prime minister had said," he expressed.

Sindhu joined two other women athletes to make India proud. Mirabai Chanu had won a weightlifting silver on the first day of the competition while Lovlina Borgohain has confirmed a boxing medal.

