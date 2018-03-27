English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sindhu Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of Commonwealth Games
Olympic and world championship silver medallist P V Sindhu on Tuesday suffered an injury scare but there is no immediate threat to her participation in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.
PV Sindhu in action (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Olympic and world championship silver medallist P V Sindhu on Tuesday suffered an injury scare but there is no immediate threat to her participation in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.
The 22-year-old Indian suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under the watchful eyes of India chief coach Gopichand and assistant coach Mohd. Siyadutallah.
"She had hurt her ankle while training at the academy today. So we did an MRI to be 100 per cent sure that everything is fine. No bone or ligament injury was found, so I am happy. we didn't want to take any risk," Sindhu's father P V Ramana said.
"Now she will rest for a day and day after tomorrow she will start running again. She will go to the ground tomorrow and do some strengthening experience. There is enough time as CWG starts with team event. So nothing to worry."
World No 3 Sindhu is a favourite to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had won a bronze in the last edition at 2014 Glasgow CWG.
Also Watch
The 22-year-old Indian suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under the watchful eyes of India chief coach Gopichand and assistant coach Mohd. Siyadutallah.
"She had hurt her ankle while training at the academy today. So we did an MRI to be 100 per cent sure that everything is fine. No bone or ligament injury was found, so I am happy. we didn't want to take any risk," Sindhu's father P V Ramana said.
"Now she will rest for a day and day after tomorrow she will start running again. She will go to the ground tomorrow and do some strengthening experience. There is enough time as CWG starts with team event. So nothing to worry."
World No 3 Sindhu is a favourite to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had won a bronze in the last edition at 2014 Glasgow CWG.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'ScoutMe' to Help AIFF Unearth Talented Footballers in India
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins