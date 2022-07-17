Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Crowned Champion

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu reigned supreme in Singapore as she beat Wang Zhi Yi of China to clinch the Singapore Open title.

Sindhu claimed the title as she beat her opponent in three games 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.

“Thanks to everyone out there who has been supportive. Singapore is a nice city, it is good to be here,” said Sindhu with a wide grin on her face.

“It is always nice to win the finals after long. Getting this title today means a lot as it gives me a lot of confidence and will surely take me to another level,” Sindhu expressed her joy on the championship.

“The whole tournament has been good. This is just the start and I look forward to relaxing a bit before turning my attention to the CWG,” said the girl from Hyderabad in a post-match interview.

Sindhu started the match well as she went into the interval at the first game having picked up 11 points on the trot to lead 11-2. Her Chinese opponent tried her best to stake a comeback but Sindhu proved too strong and closed out the first game without any hassle.

The second game was a bit more tricky as Zhi Yi found a way into the game and established an early lead. Sindhu kept chiselling away at the lead but, ultimately came up short in the game as Zhi Yi held on to her advantage and saw the game out.

With the fixture tied at 1 game each, the championship was set all set to go down to the wire.

Zhi Yi claimed the initial points of the decider, but couldn’t hold on to the lead for too long as Sindhu levelled at 3-all and never went down in the match from there on out. The Indian ace displayed an array of well hit smashes and held on to well to convert long rally points as she raced away with the lead.

The Indian audience in the crowd were complete behind Sindhu as rally cries of ‘Sindhu…Sindhu’ and ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jay’ were heard all around the Singapore indoor stadium.

She becomes the second Indian woman, 12 years after Sinan Nehwal, to win the Singapore Open.

This is Sindhu’s third title of the year and 18th in all.

