Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Sails Into Final

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu stormed into the Singapore Open final with a straightforward win over Japanese shuttler Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7.

Sindhu’s proved too strong for her opponent as she swept away the competition in a game that lasted just over half an hour.

Sindhu came into the match as India’s only remaining contestant in the tournament and made quick work of her Japanese opponent.

Sindhu came charging straight out of the gates as she got off to a brilliant start. The Indian picked up some quick points to establish a lead, but the Japanese player wasn’t ready to surrender yet as she remained on the tails of Sindhu and even managed to peg the Hyderabadi girl back a couple of times as she levelled at 12-all.

But, from there on out Kawakami would never see parity with Sindhu for the rest of the match as the Indian shuttler moved up a gear to bemuse her opponent as she racked up a five-point lead at 20-15. She converted her game point on the first time of asking to clinch the first game.

The second game was even easier for Sindhu as she ran away to a five-point lead right after the interval between the two games before Kawakami could pick up her first point of the second game.

The Japanese player never seemed like troubling the Indian icon as the lead just kept increasing from there on out. Sindhu, filled with confidence and equipped with the freedom that comes along with a massive lead that kept on building, seemed unfazed as she steamrolled her opponent.

Sindhu trusted her judgement and used her challenges to full effect, but for once, and held on to win long rallies that proved to be crucial in establishing an unassailable lead.

After dropping a point at 12-4, she managed to claim the following 7 points to go 19-5 ahead.

Kawakami managed to pull a couple of points back but the damage inflicted on the Japanese shuttler was beyond repair.

Sindhu had 13 match points to move to the finals at 20-7 and, once again she converted her very first match point to close out the fixture and sealed her spot in the final.

