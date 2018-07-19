On 11 June,323 BC, Alexander The Great, whilst contemplating invading India among other musings died in a bout of binge drinking.2341 years later, almost to the date, India’s racing community earned the right to binge drink itself to death. Some nearly did.Two historic races were run. A champion running on two legs won the first and a champion on four won the other.Mobile phones beeped non-stop as news broke of the 'Dhing Express’, travelling from Assam to Finland to conquer her rivals over 400 meters. Making Miss Hima Das the only Indian to win gold in a track event at a World Championship.Das' style of winning, sitting double handful behind the front runners and then displaying a stunning turn of foot in the straight to overwhelm them, replete with the race commentators announcement of, "Das at the moment has a lot to do" was so reminiscent of horse racing that every drop of chilled bubbly owned by racing aficionados pushed hard to burst out of their imprisonment and drown the country in celebration.But for reasons as yet unexplained, India preferred binge tweeting Das' victory rather than binge drinking to it.Four days later a magnificent, grey thoroughbred ran the other race and wrote his name in the history books.Sir Cecil annexed the Bangalore Derby with the same effortless ease that had made Miss Hima the darling of the nation.Four victories from four runs, including a million, a Guineas and a Derby are unmatched for an Indian thoroughbred in recent memory.His win on Sunday was so emphatic it is a waste of words to say anything more than “he sat 3rd then took the lead at 700 and won as he liked."While the Prime Minister Of India did not tweet Sir Cecil’s victory as he did Miss Hima Das', it did nothing to dampen the revelry of his camp. This time the champagne flowed.The problem with Sir Cecil is in the celebrations that follow his wins.His owners, the Brar Brothers, don't just match ATG’s famed appetite for binge drinking, if a technology could arrange binge drinking contests with one opponent living in 323 BC and the other in 2018 AD they would each beat ATG by three lengths if not more.Gracious hosts like the Brar's make it difficult for their guests to refuse a drink and almost no one at their do will remember the Monday that followed Sir Cecil's Sunday victory.They will remember but the old world grace and charm they bring to horse racing.Theirs is not an ordinary victory. It is a rare victory for the Old school. A victory of racing for the love of racing and of keeping a good horse rather than succumbing to the lure of lucre.Sir Cecil’s accomplishments are also the greatest tribute gen next of the Brar’s could have paid their father.Sunny Brar’s chest must have swelled with pride as he looked from above to see Sir Cecil saunter past the winning post and the celebrations that followed into the wee hours of the morning, much like in the good old times.