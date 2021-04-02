Sirvodem SC Emerge Champions of Vedanta GFA Women's Football League

Sirvodem SC emerged as the champions of the fourth edition of Vedanta GFA Women’s League, while FC Goa secured runners-up position and Futebol club YFA secured third place. The double-legged women’s league witnessed a close fight between the eventual winners Sirvodem SC and FC Goa in a league of five competing teams: Goa United SC, Compassion FC apart from the three mentioned above. It was neck-and-neck competition between the Top 2 but when Sirvodem beat FC Goa 1-0 in the second leg of the fixture on March 24, it became clear that Sirvodem will win the title. After the eight games played by each of the five teams, Sirvodem finished on top with 22 points, FC Goa second with 19 points and Futebol Club YFA with 12. Goa United SA managed to make six points while Compassion FC lost all their games.

FC Goa ended up as the top scorers of the league as they scored 30 goals and conceded only one, against Sirvodem. The winners, on the other hand, scored 28 goals and let in just one.

The winners, runners-up and all the successful players of the league were felicitated during the action packed closing ceremony at Duler Football Ground in Mapusa, in the distinguished presence of Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, GFA president & MLA Benaulim constituency Churchill Alemao, MLA Mapusa constituency Joshua D’Souza, Vedanta Sports president Annanya Agarwal, CEO- Iron and Ferro Alloys Business Vedanta Limited Sauvick Mazumdar along with GFA & Vedanta officials, women players and team management. The closing ceremony was organized in strict adherence to social distancing norms while maintaining a minimal physical presence at the venue.

The individual star performers of the league were awarded during the closing ceremony. Stacy Cardozo (FC Goa) won the Golden Boot, Rima Gadekar (Sirvodem SC) was awarded with the Golden Glove, Anrette Da’Costa (Futebol Club YFA) got the Golden ball and Vinoshka (Sirvodem SC) was deemed as the most promising player.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Chief Guest Pramod Sawant said, “This is an excellent platform developed by Vedanta in collaboration with GFA to help aspiring women Footballers across the Goa. I urge all the players to take maximum benefit from this opportunity and excel further to achieve the greater heights in football. I congratulate the winners Sirvodem SC, Runners up FC Goa and all other participants of the league and hope to see many more talented Women footballers from Goa shining at National & International platforms in near future."

Vedanta Sports president Annanya Agarwal said, “I would like to congratulate the winning team Sirvodem SC and the runner-up FC Goa for a fabulous display of football skills. My sincere appreciation also goes to all other participating teams for making this tournament a huge success. At Vedanta Sports, our constant endeavor is to contribute towards development of Indian sports through our robust grassroot training programs. I am extremely pleased to see this tournament grow in popularity while the star players from this league are shining at various prestigious footballing platforms. We will continue striving to expand the reach of our sports development programs across the country.".

Churchill Alemao, president of the Goa Football Association said, “Vedanta Women’s Football League is an important initiative by Vedanta in collaboration with GFA for the upliftment of women football in the state. I am extremely happy that the star player of the tournament Karishma Shirvoikar shall be representing the Indian national team. I am sure going forward this tournament will be instrumental in helping more & more women footballers from Goa to fulfill their dreams to play for the national team and at the prestigious international platforms too."