Six Para Athletes Including Manasi Joshi Added to TOPS Core Team list

The Mission Olympic Cell in their latest meeting added six Para Athletes including four Para-Badminton players to the Core team list of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and also approved Paralympic Gold Medallist Devendra Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.

The six para-athletes that have been added to the Core list of TOPS are:

1 Dharambir - Men’s Club Throw - F51

2 Someswara Rao - Men’s Long Jump - T64

3 Manasi Joshi – Badminton - SL3

4 Nithya Sre – Badminton - SH6

5 Mandeep Kaur - Badminton - SL3

6 Manisha Ramdass - Badminton - SU5

The MOC during its 74th meeting also approved 38 days training camp for Indian Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, and his Strength & Conditioning Coach Mr. Lakshay Batra. Devendra will train in Finland’s Kuortane Olympic Training Centre, which has one of the best training facilities in Europe, particularly for javelin throwers.

The international training camp will cost the government approximately Rs. 11.5 lakhs which would include funding for their travel, visa, medical insurance, training facilities, and boarding & lodging cost.

