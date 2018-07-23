English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Six-time Olympic Gold Medallist Lochte Banned 14 Months for Anti-doping Violation
Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, the U.S. anti-doping agency (USADA) said on Monday.
American swimmer Ryan Lochte. (Reuters)
Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, the U.S. anti-doping agency (USADA) said on Monday.
The body said in a statement that Lochte had posted an image on social media showing himself receiving an infusion of permitted substances and that a subsequent investigation revealed this exceeded permissible levels.
The 33-year-old's period of ineligibility began on May 24, the date of the infusion.
Lochte, who made headlines in 2016 over a tale about being robbed and held at gunpoint after a party during the Rio Olympics which he later admitted was "over-exaggerated", fully cooperated with the investigation.
USADA said intravenous infusions or injections in excess of 100mL within a 12-hour period and without a therapeutic use exemption are prohibited, unless legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
