News18 » Sports
1-min read

Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu Invited for NBA Global Programme

Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu have been selected to represent NBA Academy India in the NBA's camp in the USA.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu Invited for NBA Global Programme
Amaan Sandhu, Harsimran Kaur and Siya Deodhar (Photo Credit: NBA)

New Delhi: Indian cagers Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu have been selected to represent NBA Academy India in the National Basketball Academy's (NBA) camp in the USA. Top 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions travel to Chicago for the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp, which will be held February 14 to 16 at Quest Multisport as part of NBA All-Star 2020.

Harsimran Kaur was invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, making her the first female prospect from the NBA Academies Women's Program and the first female prospect from outside of Australia.

Siya has represented Maharashtra in over 10 national championships. Siya Deodhar has attended the BWB camp earlier also.

Amaan Sandhu was part of the BWB camp in 2019 and it will be his third time at the BWB camp. The player from Mohali has played in the NBA Global Academy Games in 2018 and 2019 and he has also been part of the NBA Global Camp in Italy in 2018.

The trio of Amaan Sandhu, Harsimran Kaur and Siya Deodhar were among four Indian campers at the Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp in Tokyo last year.

