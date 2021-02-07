Skogman, Graves Lift Buffalo Over Miami (Ohio) 88-64

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

David Skogman and Jayvon Graves scored 16 points apiece as Buffalo easily defeated Miami (Ohio) 8864 on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y.: David Skogman and Jayvon Graves scored 16 points apiece as Buffalo easily defeated Miami (Ohio) 88-64 on Saturday.

Josh Mballa added 15 points for the Bulls. Graves also had seven assists.

TraVon Fagan had 14 points for Buffalo (8-6, 6-4 Mid-American Conference).

Jeenathan Williams, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Bulls, had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.

James Beck scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the RedHawks (8-7, 5-5). Dae Dae Grant added 18 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

Dalonte Brown, who was second on the RedHawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, scored only four points. He shot 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Buffalo defeated Miami (Ohio) 90-62 on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


