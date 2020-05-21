SKW vs KIH Dream 11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League, SK Wyverns: vs Kiwoom Heroes – Baseball Fantasy Prediction Tips

Kiwoom Heroes are placed fourth in the points tally for the season after 14 games with eight wins and six losses to their name while SK Wyverns are the bottom-dwellers of the league with just two wins and 11 losses to their name in 13 games.

The Korean Baseball League is the first major sports tournament to be organized in it’s entirely amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. It is the highest level of Baseball played in Korea among ten teams; Kiwoom Heroes. LG Twins, Doosan Bears, SK Wyverns, KT Wiz, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kia Tigers, Samsung Lions and Hanwha Eagles

Korean Baseball League 2020 SK Wyverns: vs Kiwoom Heroes: Dream11 Fantasy predictions

Han Dong Min (VICE-CAPTAIN), Park Joon-Tae, Lee Jung-Hoo, Seo Keon-Chang, Kim Ha-Seong (CAPTAIN), Jamie Romak, Kim Chang-Byung. Jo Sang-woo, Park Dong-won

Korean Baseball League 2020 SK Wyverns: vs Kiwoom Heroes: Team prediction

Kiwoom Heroes starting 9: Seo Geon-Chan, Kim Haa-Seong, Lee Taek-Hyun, Park Byung-Ho, Shin Joon-woo, Byeon Sang-Kwon, Park Dong-Won, Lee Jung-Who, Seo Keon-chan

SK Wyverns: starting 9: Jeong Jin-Gi, Jung Eui-Yoon, Ko Jong-Wook, Choi-Hang, Kim Chang-Pyung, Han Dong-Min, Jamie Romak, Lee Jae-Won, Choi Jeong.

Korean Baseball League 2020 SK Wyverns: vs Kiwoom Heroes: Squad details

Kiwoom Heroes Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-Yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-Hyun, Ko Jong-Wook, Noh Soo-Kwang, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-Hyun, Kim Chang-Byung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Ha Jae-hoon, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-Hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-Hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-Yong, Shin Jae-Woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-Seok

SK Wyverns:: Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-Keun, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Taylor Motter, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Ha-Seong, Jeon Byung-woo, Park Byung-ho, Kim Joo-Hyung, Yoon Young-sam, Yang Hyun, Shin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Lee Young-Joon, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Sung-min, Kim Sang-Su Sr, Kim Dong-jun, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Choi Won-tae, Jo Sang-woo, Jake Brigham, Ahn Woo-jin, Yoon Jung-Hyun, Kim Jae-Woong, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young, Ju Hyo-sang