Sky is Not The Limit! Neeraj Chopra Flaunts Skydiving Skills in Switzerland

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra never shies away from taking part in adventure sports. Neeraj has now once again left his fans in awe after showing off his skydiving skills in Europe. The ace Indian athlete, who is currently in Switzerland, shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen skydiving along with an instructor. “Sky is not the limit,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

Skydiving is not something new for Neeraj. He was seen enjoying skydiving last year during his vacation in Dubai.

Neeraj recently became the first Indian to win the Diamond League title. The 24-year-old athlete failed to secure a good start as he committed a foul in the first attempt. But he scripted an epic comeback and his second throw, measuring 88.44m was enough for him to clinch the title. Neeraj registered 88.00m in his third attempt. He could not secure a better throw in the last three attempts but that did not deter him from clinching the title.

Neeraj did express his happiness after achieving this historic feat but at the same time he emphasized on the need to have more Indian athletes at the global stage.

“It is quite unusual that despite Indian athletes doing well in the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships, I was the only Indian competing in Zurich. I see other countries have a team of athletes competing in various disciplines and I want India too should send a big contingent for such events,” Neeraj was quoted as saying during a virtual interaction.

Neeraj had qualifed for the Diamond League final after emerging victorious at the Lausanne Diamond League last month. He also secured second spot at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year in June.

The current season has so far proved to be a fruitful one for the Haryana-born athlete. Neeraj has broken his own national record two times this season. He became the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships earlier this year in July.

Indian fans can now expect to see Neeraj in the National Games. The event will take place in Gujarat this time.

