SL vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King - Playing V, Basketball

Shanxi Loongs (SL) will face Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Wednesday July 15. Both the teams have been on the losing side of their previous fixtures. The CBA League 2019-20, Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King will commence from 8:30 AM in Taiwan.

Currently the hosts are at number 10 position while the NMK are placed at number 14. As evident both the teams are pretty much out of form till now. SL lost to the Ducks by by 91-111 on July 13 while NMK lost to Golden Stars by 110-125 on the same date

Chinese Basketball League Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King: SL vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SL vs NMK Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King Dream11 Point Guard: J Young

CBA League SL vs NMK Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King Dream11 Shooting Guard: W Lu, Q Wenhan

CBA League SL vs NMK Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King Dream11 Small Forward: S Li, H Li

CBA League SL vs NMK Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King Dream11 Power Forward: J Ren, Z Zelong

CBA League SL vs NMK, Shanxi Loongs Vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King Dream11 Centre: Z Ge

CBA League SL vs NMK, Shanxi Loongs possible starting lineup vs Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King: J Ren, Z Zelong, Z Ge, C Liu, S Yuan

CBA League SL vs NMK, Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King possible starting lineup vs Shanxi Loongs: J Young, W Lu, Q Wenhan, S Li, H Li