Slocum Scores 18, No. 16 Arkansas Women Top UL Monroe 103-50

    1-MIN READ

    Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat LouisianaMonroe 10350 on Thursday night.

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.: Destiny Slocum led six Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points and the No. 16 Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Monroe 103-50 on Thursday night.

    Arkansas (4-1), coming off a 115-96 loss to then-No. 12 Maryland on Sunday, went on a 20-0 run in the first quarter with 10 points from Slocum. Chelsea Dungee added seven points during the spurt.

    Three of Arkansas’ five baskets to start the second half were from 3-point range, and the Razorbacks opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run for a 52-point lead.

    Erynn Barnum added a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds, Dungee finished with 15 points and Marquesha Davis had 14 points for Arkansas.

    Whitney Goins was the lone player for ULM (0-1) to reach double-figure scoring with 11 points. The Warhawks were 17-of-59 shooting (28.8%) and turned it over 18 times.

    For more womens basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


