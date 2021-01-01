News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Slovakian Tennis Player Banned for 12 Years for Match-fixing

Dagmara Baskova (Photo Credit: Baskova Instagram)

Slovakia's Dagmara Baskova was found guilty in five incidents of match fixing in 2017 and was banned for 12 years by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova has been banned for 12 years by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) and fined USD 40,000 for match-fixing. The TIU said that it uncovered five incidents of match fixing by Dagmara in 2017. Dagmara had a highest WTA ranking of 1117 in singles and 777 in doubles.

Dagmara admitted the charges and Anti-Corruption Hearing and the ruling stated that she should be prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years. The majority of the fine is suspended, with USD 1,000 payable within 90 days.


