Slovenian Skier Kranjec Leads GS In Italy In Dense Snowfall

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy: Zan Kranjec overcame dense snowfall to post the fastest time in the opening run of a mens World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Racing in flat light, the Slovenian skier had an aggressive run down the Deborah Compagnoni course to build a lead of 0.46 seconds over Marco Odermatt.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault was two-hundredths, and Odermatts Swiss teammate Loic Meillard three-hundredths further back.

American racer Tommy Ford trailed by six tenths in fifth.

Kranjec is after his third career win. His six podium results so far all came in GS, most recently in January, when he won the classic race in Adelboden.

The Norwegian team struggled in the opening run.

Defending overall champion Alexander Aamodt Kilde and GS world champion Henrik Kristoffersen both trailed by just over a second, while Lucas Braathen had 2.14 to make up in the second run.

The 20-year-old Braathen became the youngest winner of a World Cup race in six years when he won the season-opening GS in Soelden in October.

Course workers cleared the slope of up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of fresh snow during the night.

The event was moved from Val dIsere because of a lack of snow in the French resort.

