Slumping 49ers Host Rams In NFC West Showdown

LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Rams by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Rams 3-2; 49ers 2-3

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 71-67-3

LAST MEETING – 49ers beat Rams 34-31 at home Dec. 21, 2019

LAST WEEK – Rams beat Washington 30-10; 49ers lost to Dolphins 43-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Rams No. 7, 49ers No. 20

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (13).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (10), PASS (2).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (9), PASS (20).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The 49ers swept the season series last year. … The Rams are 4-0 against the NFC East this season and lost their only game against another division in a Week 3 loss at Buffalo. … Los Angeles has scored an opening-drive TD in four of five games this season. QB Jared Goff is 20 for 21 for 250 yards and one TD on the first drive of games. … Goff has thrown at least two TD passes in his past six road games. … Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson had 68 yards from scrimmage and a career-high two TDs last week. … The Rams are tied for the NFL lead with 20 sacks after getting eight at Washington. … Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald tied a career high with four sacks and also had a forced fumble last week. Donald is the fifth player since 2000 with multiple four-sack games. Donald has a sack in six straight games against San Francisco. … The 49ers opened the season 0-3 at home for the fourth time since the merger. The only times they started 0-4 at home came in 2017 and 1974. … The 43 points allowed last week were the most for the 49ers in a home game since a 45-10 loss to Atlanta in 2009. … The Niners have allowed five sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014. … San Francisco has a league-low 38 catches and 480 yards receiving from WRs this season. … The Niners averaged 3.20 yards per dropback last week, their fewest since getting 3.07 in coach Kyle Shanahans second game with the team in 2017. … Jimmy Garoppolo was pulled at halftime last week for San Francisco after going 7 for 17 for 77 yards and two INTs in his first game back from a sprained ankle. He is expected to start again this week. … Niners TE George Kittle has 32 catches for 537 yards and three TDs in six career games vs. the Rams. … San Francisco’s Raheem Mostert leads all RBs averaging 7.0 yards per carry. … Niners DE Kerry Hyder Jr. has at least a half-sack in four of five games this season. … Fantasy tip: Mostert returned last week after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. He had 119 yards from scrimmage and has topped 100 in all three games he has played this season.

