SmackDown Star Lars Sullivan Quietly Departs from WWE

Lars Sullivan is reportedly no longer with WWE. The SmackDown star, real name Dylan Miley was quietly released from the company contract in January. As per a report by PWInsider, Sullivan’s departure has been confirmed by WWE officials today. Fans have been wondering why Sullivan has remained missing on WWE TV for months. The report noted that this development comes after the sports entertainment giant was attempting to reinvent Sullivan as a character named The Freak.

Sullivan was originally signed to WWE’s developmental system in 2013. Since, he has been on and off the roster. He made waves in NXT and was initially perceived as the next big thing in WWE. Sullivan debuted on WWE NXT in May 2017 and made his main roster debut in January 2019. But Sullivan's main-roster stint turned out to be lackluster. He was positioned to get a huge push but multiple issues kept getting in the way. He spent some time away from WWE due to personal issues also. Back in June 2019, Sullivan sustained a knee injury following which he remained on the shelf until October 2020.

Fast forward to the SmackDown edition of WWE draft 2020 when Sullivan returned to action. He conquered Jeff Hardy in his return match. Upon his return, he made an immediate impact by attacking the likes of Riddle. In his last match on the October 23 SmackDown show, Sullivan defeated Chad Gable.

Speculations circulating at the time suggested that The Freak has been receiving a monster push. He narrated his motives behind transforming into a beast in a few in-depth interviews. Fans were certain that WWE was being high on Sullivan as the vignettes and sit down interviews featured The Freak detailing his intentions in late October and November. However, nothing ever came of it.

However, it wasn't long until Sullivan disappeared from WWE TV yet again. It was also reported that what prompted WWE to take The Freak off of TV so that Roman Reigns could make way as the sole top heel on the Blue brand. It now becomes clear that Sullivan's arc was prematurely stranded due to WWE's decision to let him go.