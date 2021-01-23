Small Carries Texas St. Past Louisiana-Monroe 57-47

News18 Logo

Isiah Small posted 15 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday night.

MONROE, La.: Isiah Small posted 15 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday night.

Caleb Asberry had 11 points and eight rebounds for Texas State (10-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Louisiana-Monroe scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marco Morency had 18 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks (4-10, 2-5), who have now lost five straight games.

Russell Harrison, who led the Warhawks in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


