Small Leads Tarleton To Easy Win Over Arlington Baptist

Small Leads Tarleton To Easy Win Over Arlington Baptist

STEPHENVILLE, Texas: Tahj Small had the first double-double since Tarleton became a Division I school this season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 1 rebounds to lead the Texas to an 84-43 win over Arlington Baptist on Wednesday night.

Shakur Daniel and Herj Ngalamulume both added a career-high 14 points to help give Tarleton coach Billy Gillispie his 150th win as a Division I coach. Daniel added seven rebounds, six assists and five streals while Ngalamulume had six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Tarleton (2-2) led 48-16 at the half.

Davione Stafford scored 18 points for Arlington Baptist.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


