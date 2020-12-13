News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Smith, Hollander Lift Belmont Past Lipscomb 81-71
1-MIN READ

Smith, Hollander Lift Belmont Past Lipscomb 81-71

Smith, Hollander Lift Belmont Past Lipscomb 81-71

Luke Smith had 19 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins beat Lipscomb 8171 on Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Luke Smith had 19 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins beat Lipscomb 81-71 on Saturday night.

Caleb Hollander added 15 points for the Bruins (5-1). Nick Muszynski chipped in 14, JaCobi Wood scored 11 and Ben Sheppard had 10. Hollander also had seven rebounds, while Wood posted eight assists.

Ahsan Asadullah had 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (2-5). KJ Johnson added 16 points. Romeao Ferguson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...