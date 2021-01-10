News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Smith Out, Heinicke Starts For Washington Vs. Tampa Bay

Smith Out, Heinicke Starts For Washington Vs. Tampa Bay

Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washingtons wildcard game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

LANDOVER, Md.: Alex Smith is not in uniform for Washingtons wild-card game against Tampa Bay, with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback on Saturday night against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Smith was listed as questionable, and his strained right calf didnt respond to treatment enough for him to even take part in the QB rotation with Heinicke that coach Ron Rivera was contemplating. The 36-year-old Smith had significantly reduced mobility last weekend in a victory at Philadelphia because of the injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

Heinicke is making his playoff debut just over a month since Washington signed him to the practice squad. He has just one regular-season start and seven games of experience on his resume.

Undrafted rookie Steven Montez is Washingtons backup. He has never taken an NFL snap.

