Smith Scores 16 To Lift Chattanooga Past Samford 70-64

HOMEWOOD, Ala.: Malachi Smith posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (12-4, 3-4 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. A.J. Caldwell had 10 points.

Samford totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Logan Dye had 13 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-5). Preston Parks added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Chattanooga defeated Samford 73-68 on Jan. 6.

