Smriti Mandhana Reveals Her Secret Crush Alongside Mithali Raj and Shafali Verma In Candid Conversation With Danish Sait

The Indian women’s cricket team is full of tremendous players that have shown their world-class skill set on the cricket pitch. However, there is more to the players than their achievements on the court. That is what Captain Mithali Raj, veteran batsman Smriti Mandhana, and 17-year-old-phenom Shafali Verma discussed with Danish Sait on Amazon Prime Video.

The conversation began with Danish introducing a game where he will ask the players the internet’s most-searched queries about them.

Smriti Mandhana clarified to open the video that she is not related to Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna. The questions got more interesting as Mithali Raj laid out her hobbies and how she rediscovered sketching in the pandemic. Smriti also clarified her jersey number being 18, as it represents her birth date and is not a tribute to former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

One of the most interesting interactions saw Shafali reveal that she is a spin-bowler, which prompted Danish to ask captain Mithali Raj about the 17-year-old batsman’s developing bowling attack. “Right now, she should stick to batting but I am sure that in the coming days she can turn herself into an all-rounder.”

The conversation stays lighthearted with Smriti Mandhana revealing her celebrity crush to be Hrithik Roshan and that she cannot speak Kannada but can speak Marathi. All players reveal their respective hometowns and notable things about themselves. Shafali Verma candidly spoke about making her National team debut at the age of 15. “It felt great. I put in a lot of hard work and faced struggles, so it was great to make my debut.”

The video caps off with Smriti revealing that Kumar Sangakkara is her favorite player. She added that she watches old videos of his batting whenever she has a bad performance. Mandhana also spoke about batting in front of Sangakkara and scoring a half-century.

The Indian Women’s Tour of New Zealand is being streamed live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The second ODI will be played on 15th February at 3:30 AM IST live on Prime Video.

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.