Snowstorm Forces Postponement Of Atlético Vs Bilbao

MADRID: The Spanish football federation postponed Saturdays match between Atltico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao due to a blizzard that has shut down the Spanish capital.

Bilbao was to play at Atlticos Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the Basque club was unable to travel to Madrid as planned.

The plane carrying Bilbaos team turned around and returned to Bilbao after Madrids airport was forced to shut down on Friday night due to the snowfall and wintry weather.

The federation said that a new date for the match will be determined.

Atltico leads the league by two points ahead of Real Madrid.

The blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with snow, blocking traffic and leaving thousands of people trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that have suspended all services.

