English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
So Near, so VAR - 100 Days Out, Technology Eyed for Asian Cup
Asia's football body said on Thursday it was considering using Virtual Assistant Referee technology "at some stage" at the Asian Cup -- just 100 days before the tournament kicks off in the United Arab Emirates.
VAR during the FIFA World Cup. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Kuala Lumpur: Asia's football body said on Thursday it was considering using Virtual Assistant Referee technology "at some stage" at the Asian Cup -- just 100 days before the tournament kicks off in the United Arab Emirates.
VAR, used to review major decisions mid-match, was used at the World Cup earlier this year.
The Asian Football Confederation said it "plans" to use VAR in the UAE, "pending final confirmation that all necessary preparation is in place".
"Asian football is determined to embrace technology for the good of the game and we are looking into the introduction of VAR at some stage during the AFC's pinnacle competition," AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.
"We saw the VAR first-hand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it was clear to everyone that there needed to be a great deal of training of officials and investment in facilities to make sure that the system was effective and a positive addition to the game."
Although the schedule is tight, it is similar to FIFA's timetable after VAR was formally approved about three months ahead of the World Cup.
The Asian Cup, from January 5 to February 1, will also break new ground as it involves a record 24 teams, up from 16 in 2015.
VAR, used to review major decisions mid-match, was used at the World Cup earlier this year.
The Asian Football Confederation said it "plans" to use VAR in the UAE, "pending final confirmation that all necessary preparation is in place".
"Asian football is determined to embrace technology for the good of the game and we are looking into the introduction of VAR at some stage during the AFC's pinnacle competition," AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.
"We saw the VAR first-hand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it was clear to everyone that there needed to be a great deal of training of officials and investment in facilities to make sure that the system was effective and a positive addition to the game."
Although the schedule is tight, it is similar to FIFA's timetable after VAR was formally approved about three months ahead of the World Cup.
The Asian Cup, from January 5 to February 1, will also break new ground as it involves a record 24 teams, up from 16 in 2015.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...