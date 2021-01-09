Soccer-En-Nesyri Treble Helps Sevilla Beat Sociedad In Goal Fest

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick as they beat visitors Real Sociedad 3-2 in a La Liga thriller after a chaotic start saw four goals in 10 minutes on Saturday.

Moroccan En-Nesyri nudged a low cross from Fernando into the net after four minutes but less than 60 seconds later Real levelled thanks to a remarkable own goal from Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who lobbed goalkeeper Bono from outside the area as he tried to prevent Alexander Isak reaching the ball.

En-Nesyri restored Sevilla’s lead moments later with an impressive solo run and powerful finish but Swedish forward Isak levelled in the 14th, sticking a leg out to score from a corner.

En-Nesyri completed his treble in the first minute of the second half, pouncing at the far post after Lucas Ocampos had carved his way through the visiting defence.