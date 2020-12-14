Soccer-Juventus Grind Out Win At Genoa With Ronaldo Penalties

GENOA, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two late penalties on his 100th appearance for Juventus in all competitions as the Serie A titleholders ground out a 3-1 win away to a dogged Genoa side on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who also converted two penalties in the 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, fired into the middle of the goal in the 78th minute and struck again 11 minutes later, taking his league tally this season to 10.

Juve had struggled to open up the Genoa defence, finally breaking through with Paulo Dybala’s first league goal of the season in the 57th minute, only for Stefano Sturaro to equalise against his old club four minutes later.

Juve are fourth with 23 points from 11 games and are still unbeaten, although they have drawn five times. Genoa, who narrowly escaped the drop last season, are one off the bottom with six points.

(This story corrects to change score v Barcelona to 3-0 in second paragraph)

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)