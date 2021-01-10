News18 Logo

Soccer-Pochettino Gets First PSG Win As French Champions Edge Closer To Lyon

Mauricio Pochettino claimed his first win with Paris St Germain as the French champions edged closer to the top of the Ligue 1 table by beating Stade Brestois 30 at home on Saturday.

PARIS: Mauricio Pochettino claimed his first win with Paris St Germain as the French champions edged closer to the top of the Ligue 1 table by beating Stade Brestois 3-0 at home on Saturday.

PSG prevailed through goals by Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia to be on 39 points from 19 games, one point behind Olympique Lyonnais who salvaged a 2-2 draw at Stade Rennais.

Lille are third behind second-placed PSG on goal difference after Burak Yilmaz’s goal earned them a 1-0 victory at bottom club Nimes.

Monaco moved up to fourth on 33 points with a 3-0 home victory against Angers.


