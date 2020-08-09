Soccer: Sydney look to arrest slump, build momentum ahead of A-League finals

SYDNEY Premier Plate winners Sydney FC were not overly concerned that they were suffering a slump in form as Australia’s A-League soccer season heads into its final full week of fixtures but had taken “a look at ourselves,” midfielder Luke Brattan has said.

Sydney clinched their fourth Premier’s Plate as the top-ranked side in the regular season two weeks ago and advanced automatically to the semi-finals, but have won just one of their four games since the league resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“I think it just goes to show what we’ve done this season when we draw a game then lose I think our fourth game of the season and everyone jumps on it like it’s the end of the world,” Brattan said ahead of Monday’s clash with the Brisbane Roar.

“There have been questions after we won the Premiership if we have taken our foot off the pedal.

“We’re not too worried. But we did have a look at ourselves. We need a couple of good performances heading into the finals.

“We are just looking to build some momentum.”

The top-six sides qualify for the finals and the Roar can leapfrog the Wellington Phoenix into third place if they beat Sydney in Newcastle on Monday.

Six games will be played this week with the final regular season match between Western United and Melbourne City on Aug. 19.

Much of the focus later in the week will be on Wednesday’s clash between fifth-placed Perth Glory and seventh-placed Western United, who can still make the top-six as they have three games still to play.

Perth were upset 4-0 by the 10th-placed Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

“It’s a really important game for us,” Perth goalkeeper Liam Reddy told Fox Sports about the clash with Western United.

“We will give our utmost to get those three points.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor