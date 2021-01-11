La Liga: Valencia Overcome Real Valladolid to Grab First Win Since November

Valencia snapped a two-month winless spell in La Liga with a 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid on Sunday thanks to a late piledriver from Carlos Soler to move away from the relegation zone.

Midfielder Soler, who had scored a hat-trick of penalties against Real Madrid in Valencia’s last win on Nov. 8, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, controlling a pass from outside the area before lashing the ball high into the net.

Valencia thought they had doubled their lead later on when Manu Vallejo scored but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for an offside in the build up.

Vallejo missed a later chance to score and Valencia lived dangerously until the final whistle, almost conceding in the 96th-minute when Valladolid forward Sergi Guardiola headed a free kick against the post.

A first victory in nine league games saw Valencia climb from 17th place in the standings up to 13th on 19 points.