Social Media Sensation Logan Paul Signs Long-term Contract with WWE

American YouTube sensation Logan Paul officially signed a deal with world wrestling entertainment on Thursday. The company announced the news on their social media: “BREAKING: @loganpaul officially signs WWE contract.”

Paul also shared the news with his fans by posting a picture on Instagram where he can be seen with the interim CEO of WWE Stephanie McMohan and Triple H holding the contract. The YouTuber’s caption read, “Just signed with the WWE.”

According to ESPN, Paul agreed to sign a multi-event contract involving participation in various WWE premium live events (previously known as pay-per-views) and appearances on the weekly episodes of WWE (SmackDown).

I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome! https://t.co/GyTMAzBIau — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2022

The 27-year-old made his official WWE debut at the flagship event Wrestlemania XXXVIII, where he competed in his first tag-team bout alongside The Miz and took on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. However, Miz turned on Paul after the fight, forcing the social media sensation to call him out during his unexpected signing.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler uploaded photographs from his visit to the WWE headquarters, in which one snap had a scrawled note for The Miz, which read, “COMING 4 U @MIZ.”

The WWE also confirmed in a recent press conference that the old teammates would not be allies anymore. “After speculation, that they might team up again, Paul made it clear he’s out for payback at SummerSlam,” WWE stated in the press conference.

Paul and his brother Jake Paul started out as content creators for platforms such as YouTube. In recent years the pair has moved on to new endeavors, with Jake Paul entering the world of boxing and Logan Paul joining the WWE. Paul is also a Pokemon card collector, an entrepreneur, and a boxer himself with variable levels of success.

The American has his own podcast, ‘Impaulsive,’ which has almost 4 million followers on YouTube and features celebrities, sportsmen, comedians, business tycoons, and other guests. Paul’s primary YouTube channel presently has 23.5 million followers.

