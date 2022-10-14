Social Media Star Hasbulla Magomedov Says That He is Scared of Only One Thing

Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has revealed the only thing in the world that frightens him. While speaking to TikToker Pedrocuz, Hasbulla was asked if he was scared of punching NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the face during their meeting in Australia. Hasbulla categorically denied being scared. When Hasbulla was asked if he was scared of anything, he said, “I am only scared of the darkness.”

Hasbulla’s fiery replies have gone viral on social media. Netizens have praised his candour and forthrightness. The UFC star met Shaquille O’Neal when he was in Australia. The video clip of Hasbulla planting his devastating right hook on O’Neal had gone viral on social media. O’Neal shared the delightful video on his Twitter account in August. While sharing the video, the NBA legend wrote, “@Hasbulla_NFT almost knocked me out.”

Hasbulla had also shared a light-hearted picture from his meeting with Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter.

Australia has been great, Shaq isn’t even that tall pic.twitter.com/JxD6xeoiv3 — Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 27, 2022

Hasbulla’s wholesome meeting with the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar has raised his profile on social media.

Fondly known as ‘Mini Khabib’, Hasbulla shot to prominence on social media due to his child-like appearance and adorable voice. The 20-year-old suffers from a rare growth hormone deficiency. He has managed to cultivate a huge fan base with his bold demeanour and devil-may-care attitude.

Last month, several reports suggested that Hasbulla Magomedov had signed a five-year deal with the UFC to conduct media events and PR activities for the elite MMA promotion. MMA reporter and sports journalist Igor Lazorin had also reported the same on Instagram.



Hasbulla’s stardom is set to rise further as he attends various UFC and carries out various media duties in the future. Hasbulla will be seen in Islam Makhachev’s corner for his world title fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Pundits are backing Makhachev in this bout against Oliveira. Makhachev will also have the crowds behind him in Abu Dhabi where he is a hugely popular fighter.

