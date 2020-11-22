Sociedad Stays In Good Form To Take 3-point Lead In Spain

MADRID: Real Sociedad continued its good form after the international break, beating Cdiz 1-0 on Sunday for its sixth straight Spanish league victory.

Alexander Isak scored in the second half as Sociedad seized the outright lead in the league after 10 matches. Sociedad reached 23 points three more than Atltico Madrid, which on Saturday defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home for its fifth straight win. Atltico has played two fewer games than Sociedad.

Third-place Villarreal has 19 points after drawing 1-1 with fourth-place Real Madrid at home on Saturday. Madrid has 17 points and a game in hand. Barcelona was in 11th place after the loss to Atltico. The Catalan club has two games in hand.

Its a good run and we are still in the lead, but we are not really looking at the standings right now, Isak said. We are only focused on winning the three points.

The 21-year-old Swedish striker netted the winner with a header from close range after a well-placed cross from Adnan Januzaj in the 66th minute at the Ramn de Carranza Stadium in Cdiz.

Led by former Spain and Manchester City playmaker David Silva, Sociedad dominated from the start but struggled to capitalize on its scoring opportunities. Isak had already seen a goal disallowed for offside in the first half.

It was the second defeat in a row for Cdiz, which is playing in the first division for the first time since 2005-06. It stayed in sixth place with 14 points from 10 matches.

We knew they came into this match in good form and as the leaders, Cdiz defender Marcos Mauro said. We fought as hard as we could but in the end it wasnt enough.

OTHER RESULTS

Eibar and visiting Getafe couldnt manage more than a 0-0 draw at Ipura Stadium. Eibar played the final minutes a man down after Kike Garca was shown a second yellow card.

