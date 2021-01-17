Solomon, Kachelries Carry Stephen F. Austin Past UIW 83-65

News18 Logo

Calvin Solomon had 13 points to lead six Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks defeated UIW 8365 on Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO: Calvin Solomon had 13 points to lead six Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks defeated UIW 83-65 on Saturday night.

David Kachelries added 12 points for the Lumberjacks (7-2, 3-0 Southland Conference). Charlie Daniels chipped in 11, Cameron Johnson scored 11 and Nigel Hawkins and Roti Ware had 10.

Keaston Willis had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Des Balentine added 10 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


