Solskjaer Hails United's Away Consistency, Moyes Upset With Decision

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team’s consistent form away from home after they maintained their 100 percent record on the road with a 3-1 Premier League win at West Ham United on Saturday.

United have won all five away trips this season, coming from behind to secure victory in each match.

“Of course, you are very, very happy with the away form. I think the home form is decent, we are becoming more and more consistent and we are coping better with games like this. When you are 1-0, 2-0 down the boys still believe and that character is important,” Solskjaer said.

“Away from home we have character and belief. Five times on the bounce to come from behind and win is exceptional,” the Norwegian added.

United had been well below their best in the first half of the game, trailing 1-0 at the break before Solskjaer threw on two players he had hoped to rest — Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

“At the end of the season you don’t care about the performance. At the moment we know there are things we need to improve on, some simple passes in the first half but the second half that quality came back and all three goals were exceptional,” he said.

“Bruno and Marcus came on and did well. First half we had loads of possession but we didn’t go anywhere with the ball. Second half we stretched them more and ran in behind. The quality was much better, the goals were exceptional,” he said.

West Ham manager David Moyes was upset that United’s equaliser was not ruled out, arguing that a long high ball down the line from keeper Dean Henderson went out of play before it was collected by Fernandes who set up Paul Pogba’s great strike.

“I thought we played very well tonight. The only reason we got stretched was a poor decision. The ball went over my head on the touchline, there was no-one in a better position to see it that me,” said the Scotsman.

“The ball was out of play, the players’ reaction gives the best way to look at it and all our players knew it was out of play as well.

“(After that) we turned off. It really gave us a bad feeling from that disappointment,” Moyes said.