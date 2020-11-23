Solskjaer Seeks Big Man Utd Response As Basaksehir Come Calling

Manchester United may need six points from their three remaining Champions League group stage games to qualify for the next phase of the competition after a shock defeat by Basaksehir this month, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday.

United won their opening two games against Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig before losing 2-1 to the Turkish champions and Solskjaer said Tuesday’s return fixture at Old Trafford offered them the chance to respond and consolidate their position.

They currently lead Group H with six points but could potentially drop out of the top two if they lose again.

“We started well with two wins but we were disappointed with the last game against Istanbul. We need 10 points to go through but you may need 12 points,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We’re going to go into this game to try and win it and to win it well with a good performance because we have games coming thick and fast. That defeat last time was a big blow.

“The Turkish champions, you know it’ll be difficult. Nothing unexpected, but our level of concentration needs to be better. The goals we conceded, we caused our problems with organisation. We need to be more patient, disciplined in our positioning.”

Solskjaer said he is hopeful French midfielder Paul Pogba will feature after missing Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion following a busy period with the French team.

“He trained this morning, so we’ll see if there’s any reaction when we report tomorrow,” Solskjaer said.

“Luke Shaw is out, Phil Jones is out and Jesse Lingard is still self-isolating after being in contact with a positive case. There are one or two things we need to look at.”