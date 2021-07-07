Sonam Malik came into light when a youngster was able to beat Rio Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik, twice. At the age of 19, Sonam Malik along with Anshu Malik (19) will represent India as the youngsters will look to shine on the biggest platform. Hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, Sonam was born on April 15, 2002, and come from a family of wrestlers. The influence was major which saw Sonam take up the sport and make a career in wrestling. Witnessing hard times as there were no adequate mats or facilities to practice, Sonam and her family would practice on the muddy ground, and sometimes even on the road. It is true when people say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Sonam’s determination and passion is laudable as the youngster commenced her career by winning gold in the National School Games in 2016. As Sonam participated in events, the Indian wrestler made her international mark by winning bronze in the Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship and the Cadet World Wrestling Championship in 2018. The following year in 2019, Sonam won the gold medal in the Cadet World Wrestling Championship.

Age - 19

Sports/Discipline - Wrestling

Working Ranking - Unknown

First Olympic Games - Tokyo Olympics

Major Achievements

Gold - National School Games, 2016

Silver - Cadet National Championships, 2017

Gold - World School Games, 2017

Bronze - Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship, 2017

Gold - Cadet World Wrestling Championships, 2017

Bronze - Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship, 2018

Bronze - Cadet World Wrestling Championships, 2018

Gold - Cadet World Wrestling Championships, 2019

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Sonam Malik qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning her clashes against China’s Jia Long (5-2) and Chinese Taipei’s Hsin Ping Pai (11-0) to enter the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic Games qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Sonam made a spectacular comeback from 0-6 to 9-6 to beat World Championships bronze medallists Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan to secure her place in the Olympics. However, Sonam settled for silver and did not play the finals due to injury.

Recent Performances

Other than her qualification round, Sonam had to skip the Olympic training camp-exposure in Warsaw, Poland, citing injury problems. In order to recover fully for the Olympics commencing July 23 onwards, Sonam is expected to regain full fitness before the tournament commences. But Sonam shocked the nation when she defeated Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik in the final of the Wrestling Federation of India trials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here