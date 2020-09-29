SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Soriano Scores Twice As Bologna Beats Parma 4-1

Parma's Gervinho, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato DallAra stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Gervinho, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato DallAra stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up another as Bologna beat Parma 41 in Serie A on Monday.

BOLOGNA, Italy: Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up another as Bologna beat Parma 4-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Both teams were looking for their first points of the season after losing their opening matches.

Soriano opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he headed in a corner at the back post. The Bologna midfielder doubled his and his sides tally in the 30th with a delightful curled effort into the top right corner from 20 yards out.

Soriano turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as he raced down the field before rolling across for Andreas Skov Olsen to sweep in.

Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 67th but any hope it had of getting something from the match diminished nine minutes later when defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for a last-man foul on Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

The referee initially awarded Bologna a penalty for that incident but then, on video review, deemed it occurred outside the box.

Palacio scored the last goal, anyway, in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 2:33 AM IST
Next Story
Loading