Sorry for My French Fans: Roger Federer Withdraws from Paris Masters
Roger Federer pulled out of the Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: World number three Roger Federer announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.
"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," he said in a statement.
"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.
"I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."
Tournament director Guy Forget said he was "disappointed" with Federer's late decision to withdraw.
The 38-year-old Federer warned on Sunday after winning his 10th Basel title that he may skip the trip to Paris.
"My fitness is fine, I'm happy with how I feel," he said.
"I just don't know if I should play next week. I'll figure it out with the team."
Federer returned to the Paris Masters last year for the first time since 2015 and reached the semi-finals where he lost a three-set semi-final thriller to Novak Djokovic, who is top seed ahead of Rafael Nadal in the French capital this year.
Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw.
