‘Sorry India, I Couldn’t Bring Glory’: Archer Atanu Das Apologises After Exiting in Pre-Quarters

India archer Atanu Das on Saturday apologised after losing in the pre-quarters of men’s archery individual event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Das though is thankful to the authorities for their support in the lead up to the Games.

On twitter hours after losing to home favourite Takaharu Furukawa 4-6 in a thrilling clash, Das posted on twitter, “Sorry INDIA, I couldn’t bring glory in this Olympics. But the support we get from @Media_SAI @indian_archery TOPS, @OGQ_India Is fantastic till now. We should keep moving forward, else nothing to say. Jai hind."

Das had raised hopes of a medal in archery thanks to his stunning performance against Korean giant Oh Jin Hyek whom he defeated in a shoot off to make the last-16.

Speaking about his performance, he said, “In the Olympics, every match is different, the situation, mindset, everything is different. I don’t want to compare (with the match against Oh). I tried but it’s okay I failed."

“Maybe, I took too much tension, it’s a game we have to deal with. Next time, I will try harder," he added.

In his maiden Olympics at Rio 2016, Das had lost by an identical 4-6 margin to former world champion Lee Seungyun of Korea in the pre-quarters as well.

Das is already looking forward to the world championship now.

“We need proper planning and strategy to excel at these Games. We have learnt a lot and it’s about keeping your nerves stable. Looking forward to the World Championship and World Finals now," Das said.

His exit comes a day after world No. 1 Deepika Kumari lost in the quarterfinals against An San who went on to clinch the gold in women’s individual event.

With that, India’s campaign in archery has come to an end.

