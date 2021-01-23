SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This match is being billed as one of the most important ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup where Southampton will welcome Arsenal at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon. Southampton overcame Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on Tuesday as they booked their spot in round four. Arsenal, on the other hand, advanced after they beat Newcastle United 2-0 earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta's side are six games unbeaten across all competitions. Their last loss came against Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinal in December when they lost 4-1.

In 100 previous games against Arsenal, Southampton have managed to win just 21, while the Gunners have emerged winners on 51 occasions.

Southampton will be bolstered with the return of Danny Ings as he back in training after having recovered from COVID-19, and is set to start this game.

For Arsenal, Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari are both still injured, and hence will miss this match for Arsenal. Arteta will not tinker with the lineup especially after their recent unbeaten run across all competitions.

The FACup 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal will kick off at 5:45 pm on January 23, Saturday.

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal vice-captain: Danny Ings

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal defenders: Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal midfielders: Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Southampton probable line-up vs Arsenal: Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Shane Long, Danny Ings

SOU vs ARS FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Arsenal probable line-up vs Southampton: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe; Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang