SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will look to extract revenge when they take on Southampton when the two sides face off for a second time in four days at St. Mary’s on Tuesday. Southampton have been brilliant under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and they have been consistent in the recent past. Now, they are looking at finishing in the top half. They have managed to win just one out of their last six Premier League outings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold right through the season and they are now only 2 points below Southampton after the first half of the Premier League season. However, they are unbeaten in their last five matches and this has helped them climb up the table.

In 100 previous games against Arsenal, Southampton have managed to only win on 21 occasions while Arsenal have won 51 times.

For Southampton, Jannik Vestergaard is out due to a knee injury. Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Nathan Redmond are also injured.

On the other hand, Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari are both still injured, and hence will miss this match for Arsenal.

Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Arsenal

captain: Alexandre Lacazette

vice-captain: Danny Ings

goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney

midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka

strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Ings

Southampton probable line-up vs Arsenal: Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Shane Long, Danny Ings

Arsenal probable line-up vs Southampton: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe; Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang