SOU vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will be aiming to make it six wins on the bounce across all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The Blues have bagged maximum points from their last four league matches and this has seen them move to the fourth position in the table.

Southampton, on the other hand, have dropped to 13th following six straight losses in England's top flight.

Of the last six meetings between both sides, Chelsea have lost just once, and have won three games. Two games have ended in draws. However, they will be without Tammy Abraham, who picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle United in the previous outing.

Chelsea under Tuchel have been solid at the back and Southampton will have to be sharp if they have to challenge the visitors here in this match.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Chelsea game will commence at 6:00 pm IST.

SOU vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Southampton vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Southampton vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SOU vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Southampton vs Chelsea: Match Details

Saturday, February 20 – 06:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, SOU vs CHE Dream11 team for Southampton vs Chelsea

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-captain: Danny Ings

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso

Strikers: Timo Werner, Danny Ings

SOU vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Southampton possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

SOU vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Southampton: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud