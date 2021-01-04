SOU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool had endured a number of lacklustre draws that has allowed them to concede their position at the top of the points table. Now, they will be wishing to get back to winning ways when they head across to St Mary’s and take on Southampton. The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium.

The hosts, on the other hand, have also not managed to string together wins and in the recent weeks, they have gone off the boil.

The last time Southampton managed to manage a draw against Liverpool was in a Premier League clash at Anfield back in the 2016-17 season.

For Liverpool, both Naby Keita and Joel Matip are ruled out owing to injury. However, the trio of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have found some form in the match against Crystal Palace match two weeks ago.

The Premier League 2020-21 Southampton vs Liverpool will kick off at 1:30 am.

Southampton, on the other hand, will be without centre-back Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond for this match.

The addition of Thiago to their midfield should add a lot of spark to Liverpool and hence, we predict that the Reds should come away from this match with three points.

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool: Live Streaming

The upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture between Southampton and Liverpool will be telecasted live on Star Sports. To catch the action live on a streaming platform, football enthusiasts need to log on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool: Match Details

January 5, Tuesday: Southampton vs Liverpool will be played at St Mary’s Stadium.

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool captain: Sadio Mane

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool vice-captain: Danny Ings

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool midfielders: Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Southampton vs Liverpool strikers: Sadio Mane, Danny Ings

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Southampton probable starting line-up vs Liverpool: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand; Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings

SOU vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Liverpool probable starting line-up vs Southampton: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane